RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s no secret that it takes rigor and intense training to make it into the field of professional dance. After any pause in training, that degree of hard work only grows.

That is why the Richmond Ballet, the state ballet of Virginia, works to honor its “ballerina moms” and the passion they put towards the professional dance company — and their families — every day.

Sabrina Sabino is a professional dancer with the Richmond Ballet.

Sabino poses at the studio with her baby.

“I love to transform into a character and become someone completely different on stage,” Sabino said.

Six months ago, she added another character to her repertoire — a new mother.

“Going from being one way, and then nine months of pregnancy, and then trying to get yourself back is kind of an adjustment,” Sabino said.

Ballet is an art that mandates professionals to depend on their bodies.

“Your body is your instrument in the dance world,” Sabino said.

Cody Beaton is another Richmond Ballet company member who gives the term “dance mom” an entirely different meaning.

Beaton dancing en pointe while pregnant.

“I took class with my pointe shoes up until I think the Sunday before I gave birth,” Beaton said.

Dancers can’t afford to lose any time sculpting their craft. Muscles, tendons and bones need to be constantly stretched, toned and strengthened. Discipline and dedication are principles many professional dancers cultivate throughout their careers. Beaton continued performing when she was more than four months pregnant.

“The hardest part about taking class pregnant was getting the pointe shoes on,” Beaton laughed.

This Mother’s Day, these “ballerina moms” hope to send a message to their children — nothing is out of reach. They shared how their wildest dreams were just hard work, support, and a few leaps away.

“I wanted to grow my family, but I didn’t want to give this up,” Sabino reflected.

Richmond Ballet’s “Studio Four” performance opened Tuesday, May 9 and the final show is Sunday, May 14, which happens to be Mother’s Day 2023.

For ticket information, or for more information about the Richmond Ballet and future performances or classes visit its website.