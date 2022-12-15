RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Not a huge fan of mainstream holiday gifts? If you and your loved ones are wishing for more than cookie-cutter Christmas classics, you might just find exactly what you’re looking for at this weekend’s Richmond Moon Market.

On Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Stone Brewing Company, shop for gifts from the ‘weirdest, wildest and most wonderful’ local artists, healers and crafts people. There will be live music and food, and you can even get your fortune read while you shop for unique holiday gifts.

Those who plan to attend can expect to find a plethora of far-from-boring, one-of-a-kind items, including plants, jewelry, clothing, crystals, art and more.

The Stone Brewing Company is located at 4300 Williamsburg Avenue in Richmond. More information about the market is available here.