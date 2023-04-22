RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Pick up some fresh flowers or locally made art, or just sip a mimosa and enjoy the sunshine at the Carytown Artisan Market this Sunday.

The event will be held at the City Stadium — located at 3201 Maplewood Avenue, just south of Carytown — from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.

More than 100 artists will be welcoming the spring season with local art, food trucks, craft beverages, live music, and much more. Pets are also welcome.

Sunday’s live music line up includes Blue Grass Jam from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Old Time Jam from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Flat Branch Band from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Artisan Market marks the beginning of Carytown’s weekly Sunday farmer’s market, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. between May and October.