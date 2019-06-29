‘Show that love’: Faith leaders and Richmond Police unite for the community wellness

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department and local faith leaders hosted a community engagement day Saturday afternoon.

The event commenced at Pollard Park, located in the 900 West Brookland Park Blvd. at 3 p.m.

The event aimed to encourage faith and wellness in Richmond communities. The gathering also focused on efforts to lower violence crimes in the city.

“Research has shown that in areas where faith-based organizations assist police and other public service agencies, there is an increase in public trust and a decrease in violent crime,” said Officer Kimberly Cheatham with the RPD Community Care Unit.

Police said they rely on religious leaders in the community to help keep everyone safe.

“We can show that love in return and let them know that ‘Hey, we appreciate what you do,'” said minister Edwin Gonzalez. “You know, you’re underpaid because no pay is worth your life and they put their lives on the line every single day.”

The event was free and open to the public. To find out more information click here.