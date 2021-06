RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) - We will see sunny skies across central Virginia today and it will be a warmer day as our high temperatures climb into the middle and upper 80s. The humidity will remain low throughout the morning but creep up just a little bit as we head into the afternoon and evening but all in all it will be a really nice day.

Mainly clear skies will be across central Virginia tonight and it will turn more muggy as we head into the overnight with our overnight lows only falling back to around 70.