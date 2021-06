COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) -- Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect linked to a string of larcenies at a Target.

Police said on three separate days in May, a woman entered the Target on 721 Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights. She put various items into a bag and passed the checkout area without purchasing them. In one incident, she was accompanied by an underage girl, and they left the parking lot in a dark-colored, four-door SUV.