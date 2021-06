RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Capital One's CEO announced on Tuesday that it will use a hybrid work model going forward, meaning many employees will be able to spend some time working from home and some in the office.

The bank had its employees start to work from home in March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rich Fairbank, Chairman and CEO of Capital One, said this showed remote work allowed associates to balance the demands of their associate’s professional and personal lives.