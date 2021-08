RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- It will remain cloudy and muggy and muggy through the early part of the afternoon. However, there is another risk of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening and any storms that we get could have locally heavy downpours in a short period of time which could lead to some localized flooding. Our high temperatures will climb into the middle 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue until about 10:00 p.m. this evening and then we will have cloudy skies throughout the overnight and it will remain muggy with our overnight lows falling back into the lower 70s.