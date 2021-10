NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- Two people wanted in Maryland led Virginia State Police on an overnight high-speed chase with no headlights -- ultimately crashing at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 19, VSP was called to assist in a pursuit that was initiated by the Maryland State Police Department (MSP) and Pocomoke Police Department (PPD).