RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Republican Winsome Sears has been elected as Virginia's next lieutenant governor, securing a narrow victory over Democrat Hala Ayala to become the first woman to hold the office and first woman of color to win statewide office in the commonwealth.

The Associated Press called the race for Sears on Wednesday afternoon. Unofficial results from the state's Department of Elections show Sears maintaining a slight edge over Del. Ayala (D-Prince William), but above the 1% threshold for a possible recount.