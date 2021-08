RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- All eyes are on Ida today as it makes landfall today. As it makes landfall as a Major Category 4 hurricane, major impacts are expected for the gulf coast. Louisiana is where this storm makes landfall this afternoon/evening. Life threatening storm surge, flooding rainfall and significant wind damage are expected.

Ida will spend quite a bit of time impacting Louisiana and Mississippi over the next 24 hour period. As Ida continues inland it will continue to lose strength before making a hard right and swinging our way come Wednesday/Thursday but only bringing us rain at that point we'll be dealing with the remnants of Ida.