RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Areas of drizzle will be around this morning but that should come to an end by 10 AM. After that we will see cloudy to mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day and it will be windy and cool with highs only in the upper 60s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be across central Virginia tonight and it will be a bit cool with lows dropping back into the middle and upper 40s.