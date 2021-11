RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Rain showers will be around for your morning commute but come to an end by 10 o'clock and we will see the sunshine make a return today. In fact, it will be mostly sunny this afternoon and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Clear skies will be with us once again tonight and it will be cool with our overnight lows falling back into the middle 40s across metro Richmond which means many areas just outside of the city limits will drop back into the lower 40s.