RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) - A warm start for this time of year makes way for a very warm afternoon across the area for today with a chance for rain late as well but the true story will be windy conditions so hold on to your caps folks.

We may end up breaking our old record high of 72 set back in 1971 this afternoon with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s along with plenty of clouds early and breaks in sun this afternoon. Rain will be on the way in our evening hours.