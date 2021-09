RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Richmond Police were called to the 900 block of North 26th Street about 6:38 p.m. on Sept. 9, for a reported shooting. Once there, they found Davvion M. Graham, 27, of Chesterfield dead at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to a press release.

Now, Richmond Police have arrested a man linked to the homicide.