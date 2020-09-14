Avery Point

Skip to content
8News
Richmond
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Business
Coronavirus
Politics
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
8News Digital Exclusives
DATABASE: Paycheck Protection Program loans for Va. businesses
Top Stories
Caught on video: Mountain lion stalks bull elk in Colorado
Video
As wildfires sweep the West, here’s how you can help
Richmond man accused of firing shots into car injuring 1 person
Tracking the Tropics: Teddy forms in the Atlantic as Sally nears the Gulf Coast
Video
Weather
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 8-Day Forecast
Local Temperature & Heat Index
Current Conditions
StormTracker 8 Weather University
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Traffic
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Events
Video Center
TV Listings
Virtual Town Hall: Virginia Responds
Community
2020 Back to School Guide
Hoy en RVA – 8News En Español
Positively Richmond
Community Calendar
Great 8 Weekend Events
Richmond Nights
Better Future Fund
Remarkable Women
Richmond ‘History Makers’
Showcase Richmond
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Memorial garden dedicated to victims of addiction
Top Stories
Chesterfield Food Bank averaging a million meals per month during the pandemic, triples in donations
Video
Kroger hosts pet adoption event in Henrico
Video
Annual Virginia N-F Walk goes virtual Saturday
Video
‘Life changed that day,’ Goochland first responders remember those lost on 9/11
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Virginia Tech Hokies All Access
ACC Football
Celebrating the STU: VCU Siegel Center’s 20th Anniversary
Top Stories
Washington gets 8 sacks, rallies for 27-17 win over Eagles
Top Stories
Brad Keselowski wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond; Denny Hamlin advances to Round of 12
Top Stories
No. 10 Notre Dame beats Duke 27-13 in ACC debut
Naomi Osaka comes back, tops Victoria Azarenka at US Open; 3rd Slam title
Justin Allgaier completes Xfinity weekend sweep at Richmond
COVID-19 knocks out Virginia-Virginia Tech football opener
Video
Experts
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Real Estate Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Win dinner for two at Tarrant’s West
Enter to win dance lessons
Win $100 in the Back to School HQ Contest
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the 8 News Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Rescan your TV
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of Use
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for 8News
Search
Search
Search
Avery Point
Showcase Richmond
Posted:
Sep 14, 2020 / 09:11 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 14, 2020 / 09:11 AM EDT
StormTracker 8
Trending Stories
Neighbor tired of violence following triple shooting
Video
Heavy police presence along Minefee Street and Drewry Street
Video
8News Livestreaming
Work from home: Amazon’s 33,000 openings averaging $150,000 in pay to begin as remote jobs
The powerful 9/11 Budweiser commercial that only aired once
Video
More Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Ways to join Autism Speaks Walk on Wheels
Back to School HQ
Enter to win $100 in the Back to School HQ Contest
Win dinner for two at Tarrant’s West
Contest: Enter to win free dance lessons
More Don't Miss
Local Events