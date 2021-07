RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- It is a VIPIR Alert Day for Central Virginia as Tropical Storm Elsa is headed our way. This will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms and the possibility of flooding to Central Virginia. There is even the chance that we could see an isolated tornado or two especially for those who live closer to the Tidewater area.

Tropical Storm Elsa is the big story this morning - it's in North Carolina clouds have spread over central Virginia and rain is developing from south to north.