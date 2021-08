RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- The Old Dominion EMS Alliance (ODEMSA) said at least eight of the 26 hospitals in the region have reported they are diverting patients to other hospitals. This is what the organization calls a "Stage 3-Black" diversion status.

The area ODEMSA covers include 25 hospitals and 100 EMS agencies across central Virginia. Localities include Richmond, Emporia, Amelia County, Charles City, Hanover County, the Tri-Cities, Farmiville and more.