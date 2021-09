RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Happy Friday! We will see plenty of sunshine across central Virginia today and it will be a picture-perfect day with highs in the upper 70s. There will be a little bit of a breeze out of the Northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour and that will keep us cooler but also keep the humidity way down.

Clear skies will be with us for this evening and tonight in fact it will be perfect for high school football as temperatures will be in the lower 70s for most of the games. Our overnight lows will fall back into the upper 50s.