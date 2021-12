RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) - There will be a few rain showers across central Virginia this morning and it could mix with a few areas of snow to our north and west. I am not looking for any accumulation as the amount of rain and/or snow is extremely light, and temperatures will be warming this morning to above freezing so really nothing can stick. Any rain showers will come to an end by 2 PM and we might see some breaks of sun late this afternoon just before the sun sets. Our high temperatures today will top out in the lower 40s.

Look for clear skies tonight and it will be cold with lows falling back into the middle 20s across metro Richmond with many of you falling back into the lower 20s by early Thursday morning.