RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- A push to crack down on corruption in charitable gaming is coming to a head in the General Assembly. A bipartisan group is pushing for reform and new leadership of an embroiled regulatory board.

In a letter sent on Monday, Jan 24., members of the Joint Subcommittee on Charitable Gaming asked House Speaker Todd Gilbert to take immediate action to clean up Virginia's Charitable Gaming Board by replacing members he has the power to appoint. The letter, signed by Senator Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania), Senator John Bell (D-Loudoun), Senator Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) and Delegate Paul Krizek (D-Fairfax), cited financial conflict of interest violations by members of the Board.