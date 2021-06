RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Five fifth-graders from Five Oaks Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School were given full academic scholarships for Virginia Union University once they finish high school.

“Virginia Union University has a longstanding commitment to creating a pipeline of opportunity that allows students to get excited about their future,” said Dr. Hakim Lucas, President and CEO of Virginia Union University. “We believe education is the key to building generational wealth in our communities, and we are honored to be a partner with Richmond Public School to create this opportunity for these students.”