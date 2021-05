RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- It is a VIPIR Alert Day for Central Virginia due to the risk of severe thunderstorms.

We will see partly sunny skies today and it will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. However, later this afternoon and evening, from 2 to 8 p.m., we will be seeing the risk of some strong to possibly severe thunderstorms for areas around metro Richmond and points north. These storms could contain some quick heavy downpours as well as gusty winds.