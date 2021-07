RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- A bit of a muggy start early on and humidity sticks with us throughout the day. A mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day again is expected for today with slightly warmer temperatures than yesterday as well.

Highs for today climbing into the lower 90s along with humidity throughout the day and a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Make sure to stay cool because this will be the first day in the next stretch of hot and humid days up ahead.