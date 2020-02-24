Bryant & Stratton College

Skip to content
8News
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Black History Month
Send a news tip to iReport8
Top Stories
Injured hiker crawls for 8 hours before rescue
Video
Top Stories
Chinese rowing team training for Tokyo Olympics in Texas
Video
Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit against helicopter company, pilot
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark sexual assault trial
Video
Police: Newport News man tries to hijack GRTC bus
Weather
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 8-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Traffic
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
Video Center
TV Listings
Digital Desk
8News Digital Exclusives
8News En Español
Great 8 Weekend Events
Border Report Tour
Lottery
Horoscopes
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
Community
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Richmond ‘History Makers’
Positively Richmond
Community Calendar
Great 8 Weekend Events
Jobs
In-Studio Interviews
Richmond Nights
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
Big Race Daytona
Chase for the Championship
Washington Redskins
Celebrating the STU: VCU Siegel Center’s 20th Anniversary
8Sports Blitz
Experts
Real Estate Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
GMR Watch and Win Sweepstakes
Pick the Flicks Contest
Cutest Couple Photo Sweepstakes
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Rescan your TV
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Police: Newport News man tries to hijack GRTC bus
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Katherine Johnson, one of NASA Langley’s ‘Hidden Figures,’ dies at 101
2
of
/
2
Bryant & Stratton College
Showcase Richmond
Posted:
Feb 24, 2020 / 12:40 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 24, 2020 / 12:40 PM EST
StormTracker 8
Trending Stories
Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Airbnb host finds drugs, knives, and blood stains after 2-day room rental
Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit against helicopter company, pilot
‘Isaiah was her world;’ Family doesn’t believe mother killed her 3-month-old son
Video
A woman took her 115-pound miniature horse on a plane as a service animal. Now, she’s worried it could be his last flight
Don't Miss
Heads up! Some viewers may temporarily lose our broadcast over an antenna
Video
Celebrating Richmond History Makers: Here are this year’s 6 honorees
Video
WRIC.com Digital Exclusives
More Don't Miss
Local Events