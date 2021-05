Richmond, Va. (WRIC) -- We will see a few scattered showers across central Virginia this morning and then we will have some breaks to sunshine during the early part of the afternoon. We will warm up to day to around 80゚ across most of central Virginia. However, later this afternoon and evening there could be another round of some scattered showers and thunder showers across the region.

Any showers and thunder showers will come to an end this evening and we will see cloudy skies tonight slowly give way to partly cloudy skies by early Tuesday morning. It will be a mild tonight with lows in the lower to middle sixties.