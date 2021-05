RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- A decent day is expected across The Commonwealth today. A weak weather system will slide through the area this afternoon increasing the cloud cover. A few isolated showers are possible after 4pm due to that same system. Our high temperatures today will top out near 75.

Any lingering showers this evening will come to an end and our skies will become mostly cloudy throughout the overnight and it will be comfortable with lows in the lower to middle 50s.