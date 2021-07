RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- The heat and humidity will continue for the rest of the day with highs near 90. There is the chance for thunderstorms to develop across central Virginia from 2pm to 10pm and some of those storms could have locally heavy downpours which could lead to some localized flash flooding.

The thunderstorm threat will end around 10 p.m. this evening and then we will see partly cloudy skies throughout the overnight and it will be muggy with lows in the lower 90s.