(STACKER)— The oldest bed ever discovered dates back some 77,000 years, according to the BBC. Found in South Africa, it’s made of woven reeds and other plant material, and is covered by a thick layer of insect-repellant leaves. Measuring 2 square meters, or about 21.5 square feet, archeologists say the simple bed would have been large enough to hold an entire family and probably would have been quite comfortable.

Unlike what we’re used to today, however, the bed would have been in the central part of the family’s living space. Bedrooms, or designated sleeping areas, didn’t really begin to develop until the 17th century- when architecture began to shift away from the idea of communal rooms to a nest of private rooms. Even in ancient Rome, where the wealthy would sometimes have separate alcoves for their beds, the rooms were nothing more than small, doorless cells tucked off of a central atrium.