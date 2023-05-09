WRIC ABC 8News
Please enter a search term.
by: Showcase Richmond
Posted: May 9, 2023 / 10:35 AM EDT
Updated: May 9, 2023 / 10:35 AM EDT
Whether you are new to gardening or have a pro-level green thumb, easy-to-grow plants will make your endeavors that much more enjoyable.
A raised-bed garden is a space-saving way to have a well-organized garden system that is better for plants than growing them at ground level.
Looking for a gift for a gardener in your life? From gardening gloves to tool organizers, the possibilities are endless.