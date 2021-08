RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- The big story is Hurricane Ida and that will make a run at us by the middle of the week. Wednesday is a "VIPIR Alert Day" as we expect the possibility of severe weather.

Today will feature mostly sunny skies however partly sunny skies will develop this afternoon. There is a very good chance we could be seeing some scattered thunderstorms from 3 to 10 p.m. Those thunderstorms will have some very heavy downpours in a short period of time and there's the possibility that one or two storms could have some gusty winds. It will be a hot and humid day with highs in the middle 90s.