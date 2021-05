RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- We'll be dealing with quite a bit of cloud cover throughout the day but pleasant temperatures remain. Calm winds throughout the day as rain chances increase to our west in our later afternoon hours.

Temperatures for today will be in the low to mid 70's along with a slight chance for showers due west and south throughout the afternoon hours. This chance for rain is not a high chance for rain either. An even lower chance for rain for central Virginia in our evening hours as scattered showers going into the overnight hours.