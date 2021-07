RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Muggy start to the morning along with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies that'll stick with us throughout the day for today. A slightly cooler day ahead for today than the last several as well.

A chance for a few late day storms for today along a frontal boundary making its way in later in the day. Starting at 3pm and once again lasting until our late evening/early overnight hours. Right now it looks like storms may fire off just due south mostly.