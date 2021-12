RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- We will see some early sunshine mixing with the clouds but unfortunately the clouds will win out today making for a cloudy afternoon. It will be mild as our high temperatures climb into the upper 60s to near 70. There is the chance that we could see a few spotty showers late this afternoon and evening

Mainly cloudy skies will be with us tonight and it will be comfortable with our overnight lows falling back into the middle 50s.