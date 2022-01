RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Mostly sunny skies will be with us this morning however during the afternoon a few more clouds will push in making it partly sunny. More clouds will come in for the evening commute. All of this is ahead of a cold front which will cross the region tonight. Ahead of that cold front we will see our high temperatures climb into the lower and middle 50s.

That cold front will cross through dry tonight, but we will have cloudy skies for this evening and tonight. Our overnight lows will fall back into the middle 30s.