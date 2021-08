RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- The big story is that the heat and humidity will continue with highs today in the middle 90s and the heat index will climb to 100 or slightly higher across most of central Virginia. There is the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms especially to the west and northwest of Richmond later this afternoon and evening and the best time frame for those storms is from 3pm to 8pm.

Partly cloudy skies will be with us tonight and it will be muggy with our overnight lows falling back into the middle 70s.