RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- A Democratic state senator and a Republican state delegate are proposing bills that would ban public utilities like Dominion Energy from giving political donations, an effort that has failed to get through the Virginia General Assembly for years.

Del. R. Lee Ware (R-Powhatan) and state Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax City) have each filed measures for the 2022 legislative session to prohibit public utility companies from making contributions to state candidates, political action committees (PACs) and campaign committees.