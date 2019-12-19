Skip to content
8News
Forest Hill
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Holiday Headquarters
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Consumer Alerts
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
What’s Trending?
Weird News
8News En Español
8News Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
‘Beyond horrific’: Authorities find 15 horses fatally shot in Kentucky
Top Stories
Celebrate Kwanzaa with Elegba Folklore Society
Colonial Downs to raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour
Lt. Gov. Fairfax eyeing governor’s seat in 2021
2 arrested for vandalizing Jackson statue in Charlottesville
Weather
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Video
Video Center
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
GMR Minute
TV Listings
Traffic
Taking Action
Taking Action: 8 Investigates
Consumer Alerts
Send a news tip to iReport8
Community
Home for the Holidays
8News En Español
Positively Richmond
Great 8 Weekend Events
Community Calendar
In-Studio Interviews
Richmond Nights
Richmond ‘History Makers’
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
Celebrating the STU: VCU Siegel Center’s 20th Anniversary
8Sports Blitz
Chase for the Championship
Washington Redskins
The Big Game
Experts
Real Estate Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
NOMINATE: Remarkable Women
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Santa and Me Photo Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Lt. Gov. Fairfax eyeing governor’s seat in 2021
GutterShutter
Showcase Richmond
Posted:
Dec 19, 2019 / 09:13 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 19, 2019 / 09:13 AM EST
StormTracker 8
Trending Stories
Attempted robbery of delivery driver leads to shootout in Petersburg
Virginia sheriff says he’ll deputize residents if gun laws pass
Virginia man pleads guilty to raping child, producing child porn in RV described as ‘den of hell’
Lt. Gov. Fairfax eyeing governor’s seat in 2021
‘I’m in your house now’: Hacker uses Ring security camera to taunt Prince George County family
Don't Miss
Remarkable Women Contest
RVA Holiday Headquarters: Your guide to festive events across Central Virginia
ENTER TO WIN: Santa and Me Photo Sweepstakes
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
More Don't Miss
Local Events