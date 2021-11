RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- We will start the morning off with some sunshine however a few clouds will move in this afternoon making it partly sunny. It will be a very mild day with highs in the middle 70s

Clouds will increase and thicken up this evening and we will look for rain showers to develop around 10 PM tonight. The rain showers will continue until 3 AM and then come to an end across central Virginia. It will turn cooler throughout the overnight as we fall back into the middle 40s. "IF" this system clears fast enough tonight we will have a shot at seeing the Lunar Eclipse. The peak of the eclipse is at 4:02am, so fingers crossed.