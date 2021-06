RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Mostly cloudy skies will persist throughout the late morning and early afternoon and it will be warm and humid with highs in the middle 80s. Once again, we will see the risk for rain and thunderstorms as we go into the mid to late afternoon and continue into the evening hours.

The main threat from those thunderstorms will be locally heavy downpours which could produce some localized flooding on area roadways like some of us saw yesterday.