RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- We will see some limited sunshine this morning otherwise clouds will quickly increase and thicken up across central Virginia. There is the risk of a few showers and even a few thunderstorms as we go through the day. Our high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Any showers and thundershowers will come to an end this evening and then we will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the overnight with lows in the middle 60s.