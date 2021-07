RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- We will see mostly sunny skies across central Virginia today and it will be very hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s. The heat index will climb to near 100 degrees this afternoon so if you plan to be outside make sure you drink plenty of water and try to find some shade to keep your body cool.

Clouds will increase and thicken up tonight as tropical storm Elsa heads our way. It will be rather muggy with overnight lows in the middle 70s.