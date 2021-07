RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- This morning we're looking at lows in the upper 60s and low 70s along with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Unfortunately, humidity ramps back up as well.

A hot humid summer day is on tap with highs rising into the upper 80s and low 90s with party cloudy skies and a chance for a few isolated storms between the hours of 2pm-7pm but most of us will be on the dry side to end the weekend.