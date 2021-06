RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- We've had a bit of a humid start to our Sunday with clouds clearing out early making way for a mostly sunny afternoon. We'll have much warmer conditions today with highs climbing into the low to mid 80's as humidity also sticks around.

Winds will be calm throughout the day with a few more clouds building in later this afternoon as a few storms develop in the mountains and try to make their way into central Virginia late in the day. Currently, activity should stay well west/northwest, we'll have to see if any activity makes it farther than that.