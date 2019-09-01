Skip to content
8News
Richmond
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Traffic
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Taking Action
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
Entertainment
Top Stories
Criminal justice reform turns to list of problem officers
Top Stories
French prosecutor: Knife attack suspect in ‘psychotic state’
Israeli army says multiple targets hit by fire from Lebanon
Big tech or big labor? 2020 Democrats line up with unions
Do I stay or do I go? For Joe Manchin, a big decision awaits
StormTracker 8
Today’s Outlook
Tracking the Tropics
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
Report a Closing
Closings and Delays
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Taking Action
Send a news tip to iReport8
WATCH
Tracking the Tropics
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
TV Listings
Community
Back To School HQ
8News Back to School Guide
Richmond Nights
Local Events
RVA Happy Hour Guide
Top of the Class
Positively Richmond
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
8Sports Blitz
H.S. football previews
Little League World Series
804 Experts
Real Estate Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Back to School Photo Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
34-year-old man dies after being pinned underneath SUV in Prince George
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
Missing Northumberland County man found dead, suspect in custody
3
of
/
3
Live Now
Live Now
Tracking the Tropics
L &M Carpet One
Showcase Richmond
Posted:
Sep 1, 2019 / 10:11 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 1, 2019 / 10:11 AM EDT
Trending Stories
17-year-old arrested for football game mass shooting, charged with 9 counts of attempted murder
Company offers non-smokers extra 6 days off to make up for cigarette breaks
StormTracker 8: Dorian now Cat 5 with 175 mph winds
‘Don’t know why you’re freaking out’: Drowning woman mocked, criticized by 911 dispatcher
Medical Examiner: Toddler sexually assaulted at Richmond motel died of blunt force trauma
Don't Miss
Where you live: 8News Back to School Guide
DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse customers can access WRIC again!
Hurricane Gaston: Remembering the destruction 15 years later
ENTER TO WIN: Back to School Photo Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
More Don't Miss
Local Events