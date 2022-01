RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) --The snow will continue for a few more hours but come tom an end between 2pm and 3pm. Our skies will quickly clear out later this afternoon and evening. The winds, which have been blustery will also diminish this evening.

Total snowfall accumulations will range 4" to 7" along and west of I-95 in metro Richmond and east of I-95 down through the tri-cities and points east will be 2" to 4" of snow. Areas to the far north and west will see as much as 7" to 10" of snow.