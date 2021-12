RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Areas of fog this morning will burn off around at 10 AM but the clouds will persist for most of the day. There might be some breaks in those clouds later this afternoon, but they will be short lived. It will be a mild day with highs in the middle 60s.

Clouds will increase this evening and there's the risk of a few spotty showers through midnight. If you are heading out to ring in the New Year and maybe heading for a late dinner, temperatures will be in the lower 60s at 8 PM and as we ring in the New Year we will be in the upper 50s to near 60.