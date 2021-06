RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) - We have a hot a humid weekend upon us. Starting off on the muggy side as temperatures soar throughout the day with a mixture of a few clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will be shooting into the upper 80's and low to mid 90's for your Juneteenth today.

If you were planning to enjoy any outdoor festivals for Juneteenth, make sure to throw an umbrella in the back seat. We have a chance for a few late day storms developing with a few cells pulsing strong to marginally severe. The window we're looking at is between the hours of 1pm-5pm with the heaviest rainfall coming in at 4-5pm. I believe a lot of this activity will stay just Northwest but for our folks in Louisa, Fredericksburg and Culpeper you have a solid chance of rain this afternoon.