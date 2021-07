RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Virginia is releasing new guidance for PreK-12 schools ahead of the 2021-2022 school year when localities will be required to offer in-person learning five days a week under state law. The recommendations announced by the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education on Wednesday marks a shift in the state’s school mask policy.

When State Health Commissioner’s current Public Health Order expires on July 25, 2021, school divisions will have the authority to implement local mask policies based on public health recommendations and community conditions.