RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Today we'll have a nice day with a touch of mugginess throughout the day and a chance for a few late day storms. Today we'll be dealing with a mixture of sunshine and clouds with more clouds than not for a large portion of the day but a few breaks later in the day.

Temperatures today look to be in the mid 80s with a chance for storms around 3pm until about 7pm with all activity being on a hit or miss basis for the most part. No severe weather is expected for today or tomorrow but when thunder roars go indoors.